Dr. Demaceo Howard, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Demaceo Howard, MD is a Registered Nurse in Frisco, TX. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Dr. Howard works at Physician Partners of America in Frisco, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physician Partners of America: 5575 Warren Pkwy
    5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 104B, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 945-4482
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Physician Partners of America: 3021 East Renner Rd
    3021 E Renner Rd Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 940-6484
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr. Howard has been treating me for chronic pretty severe pain for the last several years and I’m doing very well under his care. I feel like he cares about me as a person and knows how to treat the pain I have. He always listens and responds to my concerns. I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Howard and his staff. His office is a pleasant place to be, always clean and professional and decorated for the season.
    Carol J. — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Demaceo Howard, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Education & Certifications

    Dr. Demaceo Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Howard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

