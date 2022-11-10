Overview

Dr. Delwyn Worthington, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with OASIS Hospital.



Dr. Worthington works at OrthoArizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Spina Bifida along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.