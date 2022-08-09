Dr. Delvis Celdran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Celdran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Delvis Celdran, MD
Overview
Dr. Delvis Celdran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.
Dr. Celdran works at
Locations
Delvis A. Celdran, MD P.A.543 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 105, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 335-3255Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and patient doctor.
About Dr. Delvis Celdran, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1780649541
Education & Certifications
- LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans
- Louisiana State Univ In New Orleans
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
