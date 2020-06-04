Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delvena Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Delvena Thomas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Locations
Lisa S. Fertel, LCSW2699 Stirling Rd Ste C407, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (305) 981-1700Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas is awesome. She is very easy to talk to and understands PTSD and depression.
About Dr. Delvena Thomas, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1861517278
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.