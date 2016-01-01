See All Hematologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Delva Deauna-Limayo, MD

Hematology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Delva Deauna-Limayo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Philippines and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.

Dr. Deauna-Limayo works at Sarah Cannon BMT Clinic at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sarah Cannon BMT Clinic at MountainView Hospital
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 520, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-6467
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:40pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:40pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:40pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:40pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Delva Deauna-Limayo, MD

Specialties
  Hematology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1952414948
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  University of Kansas Medical Center Kansas City, KS
Fellowship
Residency
  University of Southern California Los Angeles, CA
Residency
Internship
  University Of Santo Tomas, Philippines
Internship
Medical Education
  University Of Santo Tomas, Philippines
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Delva Deauna-Limayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deauna-Limayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Deauna-Limayo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Deauna-Limayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Deauna-Limayo works at Sarah Cannon BMT Clinic at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Deauna-Limayo’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Deauna-Limayo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deauna-Limayo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deauna-Limayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deauna-Limayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
