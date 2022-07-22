Dr. Delsie Filardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Delsie Filardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Delsie Filardi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Filardi works at
Locations
Pediatric Professional Associates10600 Quivira Rd Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 386-2927Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Filardi has been the best pediatrician we have ever had, she take a time to talk to the kids and makes them feel safe with her, she is very friendly and very professional, she has so much knowledge, that she gives you different options and one as a parent takes the one that you think is right for our children, it is simply "THE BEST "
About Dr. Delsie Filardi, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1003865650
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Filardi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Filardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Filardi works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Filardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filardi.
