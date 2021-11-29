Dr. Delphine Ong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Delphine Ong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Delphine Ong, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They completed their residency with Cook Co Hosp|Cook County Hospital- Chicago, IL
Dr. Ong works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group9394 Big Horn Blvd Fl 2, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 691-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ong?
Dr. Delphine Ong, my oncologist, who came highly recommended, is so knowledgeable and professional, yet very personable and caring, even showing interest in family pictures. Her exams were thorough. She always took time to answer all of my many questions, and those of my family members, whom she patiently included in FaceTime, phone conferences, and in person. She and her nurse, Elizabeth also worked hard behind the scenes as patient advocates. Dr. Ong continues to be an outstanding advocate on behalf of her patients, giving complete exams, showing compassion, working in our best interest, encouraging us, and explaining and clarifying treatment. Her nurse Elizabeth has also been a valuable source of information, including a speaker phone call to my hospital room, in which she answered my questions and those of my family. She also has the important role in helping Dr. Ong gain insurance coverage for important consultations and other needed grants for expensive chemotherapy treatment.
About Dr. Delphine Ong, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1023034022
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp|Cook County Hospital- Chicago, IL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ong works at
Dr. Ong has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.