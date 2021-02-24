Overview

Dr. Delores Macksoud, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Macksoud works at Delores Macksoud MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Cerebrovascular Disease and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.