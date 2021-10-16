Overview

Dr. Delorean Griffin, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Griffin works at Saint Mary Mercy Bariatric Cent in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.