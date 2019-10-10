Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delong Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Delong Liu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Liu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Westchester Oncology & Hematology Group PC19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 2100, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 493-7514
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
He is excellent! I was given 3 months and now am 2 years out!
About Dr. Delong Liu, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1538122932
Education & Certifications
- TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.