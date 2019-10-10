Overview

Dr. Delong Liu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TAIPEI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at Advanced Physician Services in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.