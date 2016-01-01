See All Pediatricians in West Hartford, CT
Pediatrics
29 years of experience
Dr. Della Corcoran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.

Dr. Corcoran works at Central Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine, LLC in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine LLC
    970 Farmington Ave Ste 201, West Hartford, CT 06107

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma

Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Muscle Spasm
Sinus Bradycardia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Wellness Examination
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Della Corcoran, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396716353
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
    Medical Education

