Dr. Delilah Alonso, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (70)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Delilah Alonso, MD is a Dermatologist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.

Dr. Alonso works at Alonso Dermatology in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Contact Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alonso Dermatology
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 518, South Miami, FL 33143 (305) 225-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rosacea Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (23)
    May 24, 2022
    Had an amazing experience with Dr. Alonso and staff. I had the Morpheus8 procedure done by Dr. Alonso. She was 1000% there, checking in with me regularly and continuing the treatment like a true professional. The results are stunning! Want to turn back the clock? This will do it! She is beautiful, her office is gorgeous (her music selection off the charts) and her staff very helpful and supportive. I would highly recommend her!!!
    Kathy Golden — May 24, 2022
    About Dr. Delilah Alonso, MD

    Dermatology
    24 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1720098916
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Miami Department Of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery
    Internal Medicine At Jackson Memorial Hospital
    University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
    University of Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Delilah Alonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alonso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alonso works at Alonso Dermatology in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alonso’s profile.

    Dr. Alonso has seen patients for Rosacea, Contact Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alonso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Alonso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alonso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alonso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alonso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.