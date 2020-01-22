Dr. Delia Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Delia Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. Delia Wright, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Wright works at
Locations
Delia I. Wright MD PA1305 Paluxy Rd Ste B, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 579-0084
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We Love Dr.Wright! She sees all four of my kids and has for 13 years now. She truly cares for her patients as well as their parents/caretakers. She’s amazing with all ages and goes above and beyond in treating and caring for her patients! This mama would give her 100 stars if I could!
About Dr. Delia Wright, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568490423
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright works at
Dr. Wright speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.