Overview

Dr. Delia Wright, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Wright works at Lake Granbury Pediatrics in Granbury, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.