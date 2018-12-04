Dr. Delia Rappaport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rappaport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Delia Rappaport, MD
Overview
Dr. Delia Rappaport, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatrics385 Prospect Ave Ste 210, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (511) 996-9165
Feldman Etra Schiffman PA885 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 487-3957
Fes PA260 Godwin Ave Ste 2, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 Directions (201) 847-7797
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter loves Dr Rappaport. Excellent doctor and very caring.
About Dr. Delia Rappaport, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and Romanian
- 1073545521
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj University Hospital
- Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rappaport has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rappaport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rappaport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rappaport speaks French and Romanian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rappaport. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rappaport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rappaport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rappaport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.