Dr. Delia Ochoa-Garcia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochoa-Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Delia Ochoa-Garcia, DO
Overview
Dr. Delia Ochoa-Garcia, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ochoa-Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
Chen Neighborhood Medical Miami Lakes LLC5961 NW 173rd Dr, Hialeah, FL 33015 Directions (305) 556-7500
-
2
Chen Medical Pembroke Pines Inc.8529 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 704-3300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ochoa-Garcia?
About Dr. Delia Ochoa-Garcia, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1194829747
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ochoa-Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ochoa-Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ochoa-Garcia works at
Dr. Ochoa-Garcia speaks Spanish.
Dr. Ochoa-Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochoa-Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochoa-Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochoa-Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.