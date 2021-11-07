See All Ophthalmologists in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. Delia Manjoney, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Delia Manjoney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2720 Main St Fl 3, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 576-6500

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 07, 2021
    Dr Manjoney removed my chalazion with ease. She’s excellent.
    Jennifer Hughes — Nov 07, 2021
    About Dr. Delia Manjoney, MD

    Dr. Delia Manjoney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manjoney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manjoney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manjoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Manjoney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manjoney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manjoney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manjoney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.