Overview

Dr. Delia Guaqueta, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE LA SABANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Guaqueta works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.