Dr. Delia Fine, MD
Dr. Delia Fine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Bethesda Physicians8120 Woodmont Ave Ste 320, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 656-4010
Dr Fine is an excellent physician. She's knowledgeable on a wide range of issues. She's willing to spend the time needed to investigate and treat concerns. And she's personable too.
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
