Dr. Delia Ebuen-Mercado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Ebuen-Mercado works at Grmc Delia Ebuen Mercado MD in Grand Blanc, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.