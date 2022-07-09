See All Alternative Care in Howard Beach, NY
Dr. Delfino Crescenzo, MD

Integrative Medicine
5 (117)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Delfino Crescenzo, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Howard Beach, NY. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia|University degli Studi di Bologna Scuola di Medicina e Chirurgia and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Crescenzo works at Dr. Delfino Crescenzo, MD in Howard Beach, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Delfino Crescenzo, MD
    16150 92nd St, Howard Beach, NY 11414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-6994

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
  • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Purpura
Anemia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Purpura

Anemia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
IV Rehydration Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 09, 2022
    Been with him since 1994, had breast cancer. Cancer free since then. ??. He's kind, caring tells it like it is.
    Liz Sanfilippo — Jul 09, 2022
    About Dr. Delfino Crescenzo, MD

    Specialties
    • Integrative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian, Polish and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306828751
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore
    Residency
    • Jamaica Hosp, Hematology-Internal Medicine Jamaica Hosp, Internal Medicine|Jamaica Hospital
    Internship
    • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia|University degli Studi di Bologna Scuola di Medicina e Chirurgia
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Delfino Crescenzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crescenzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crescenzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crescenzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crescenzo works at Dr. Delfino Crescenzo, MD in Howard Beach, NY. View the full address on Dr. Crescenzo’s profile.

    117 patients have reviewed Dr. Crescenzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crescenzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crescenzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crescenzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

