Dr. Delfin Valite, MD

Dr. Delfin Valite, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Delfin Valite, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They completed their residency with Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center

Dr. Valite works at ADVANCE BEHAVIORAL MEDICINE in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.



Locations

  1
    Advance Behavioral Medicine
    1626 Cranium Dr Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 327-4357

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency




Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 08, 2022
    I recommend Dr. Valite’s office because they make sure your needs are meet, if you need therapy they will help you find a place. I see a Nurse practitioner and she is amazing. The staff is very kind and Dr. Valite is very friendly also. I have been going there for almost 3 years. It took me a long time to find a doctor, after mine had left Rock Hill to help others.
    Sarah — Dec 08, 2022
    
    About Dr. Delfin Valite, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295794428
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center
    Residency

    Dr. Delfin Valite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Valite has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Valite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Valite works at ADVANCE BEHAVIORAL MEDICINE in Rock Hill, SC. View the full address on Dr. Valite’s profile.

    Dr. Valite has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Valite. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valite.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

