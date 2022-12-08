Dr. Delfin Valite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Delfin Valite, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Delfin Valite, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They completed their residency with Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center
Dr. Valite works at
Locations
-
1
Advance Behavioral Medicine1626 Cranium Dr Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 327-4357
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valite?
I recommend Dr. Valite’s office because they make sure your needs are meet, if you need therapy they will help you find a place. I see a Nurse practitioner and she is amazing. The staff is very kind and Dr. Valite is very friendly also. I have been going there for almost 3 years. It took me a long time to find a doctor, after mine had left Rock Hill to help others.
About Dr. Delfin Valite, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Tagalog
- 1295794428
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valite has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valite works at
Dr. Valite has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valite speaks Tagalog.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Valite. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.