Dr. Delfin Santos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Delfin Santos, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Santos works at
Locations
Barclay Medical Management135 Barclay Cir Ste 100, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 852-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am 45 and Dr. Santos has helped me for 20 years with RA. I’ve moved out of state periodically over the years and returned to see him. And I miss him any time I am forced to choose someone else due to geography. He is compassionate, informed, and open. He has always made me feel heard and like we are on the same team to tame/manage this disease. I have been fortunate over the years to have had some excellent care, but no one has made me feel more understood and truly cared for than Dr. Santos. Cannot recommend him enough.
About Dr. Delfin Santos, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063420628
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- W Suburban Hospital
- Chief Resident, West Suburban Hospital
- Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra (PUCMM), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.