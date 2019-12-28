Overview

Dr. Delbert Remaley III, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Remaley III works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL with other offices in Temple Terrace, FL and Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.