Dr. Delbert Remaley III, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Delbert Remaley III, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Remaley III works at University of South Florida Dept of Surgery in Tampa, FL with other offices in Temple Terrace, FL and Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Usf Dept of Opthalmology
    13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 396-9422
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 978-9700
  3. 3
    Adventhealth Lab
    2600 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 396-9422
  4. 4
    Tampa General Hospital
    1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-7377
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 28, 2019
    As a retired L.P.N./L.M.T, who's been seeing Dr. Remaley for 4 yrs., I can't sing his praises enough. He's done 2 total hip replacements for me, lengthening one leg, in the process. My first hip was bone on bone and terribly painful & thanks to his kind heart, I'm here today. The man is thorough, knowledgeable, up-to-date, professional and, most of all, compassionate. His patients aren't just a "procedure", they are people that Dr. Remaley truly cares about.
    Anita Smithson — Dec 28, 2019
    About Dr. Delbert Remaley III, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396900148
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Delbert Remaley III, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Remaley III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Remaley III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Remaley III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Remaley III has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Remaley III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Remaley III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remaley III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remaley III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Remaley III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

