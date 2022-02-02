See All Urologists in Milford, DE
Dr. Delbert Kwan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Delbert Kwan, MD

Urology
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Delbert Kwan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Milford, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and TidalHealth Nanticoke.

Dr. Kwan works at Urology Associates Southern DE in Milford, DE with other offices in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Associates Southern DE
    810 Seabury Ave, Milford, DE 19963 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 422-5569
  2. 2
    Urology Associates Southern DE
    34431 KING STREET ROW, Lewes, DE 19958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 422-5569

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beebe Medical Center
  • TidalHealth Nanticoke

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kwan?

    Feb 02, 2022
    Numerous years ago I had my first kidney stone and after visiting three other inefficient urologists, I finally visited Dr. Delbert Kwan who is excellent! He was very patient, and at that point I had had my kidney stone for over 2 months! He diagnosed it immediately while previous doctors claimed it had passed! He is patient and thorough and explains everything about a problematic condition so it is easy to understand.
    Elaine Kennedy — Feb 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Delbert Kwan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Delbert Kwan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kwan to family and friends

    Dr. Kwan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kwan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Delbert Kwan, MD.

    About Dr. Delbert Kwan, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619970258
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St.Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center - Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia College, Columbia University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Delbert Kwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kwan speaks Cantonese and Spanish.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Delbert Kwan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.