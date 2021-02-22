Dr. Fabro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Critical Care Medicine Doctors
- TX
- Rockwall
- Dr. Delano Fabro, DO
Dr. Delano Fabro, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Delano Fabro, DO is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Fabro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rockwall6701 Heritage Pkwy, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (972) 463-9500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anaphylaxis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asthma in Adults
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Breast Lump
- View other providers who treat Breath Testing
- View other providers who treat Breathing Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Cystic Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lung Abscess
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Lung Nodule
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mechanical Ventilation
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Procedures
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Management
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Fabro?
I have always felt my visits to Dr. Fabro’s office were professional and well managed, whether I was being seen by Dr. Fabro of the PA. The biggest issue with this office is not being able to schedule appointments in a timely fashion. Forced to reschedule an August 2020 appointment and “earliest” available was February 2021 - all my scripts were up and have to called in every 30 days to renew....!?!?!?
About Dr. Delano Fabro, DO
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1760604508
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Wright Patterson Medical Center
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- California Polytechnic University State
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fabro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fabro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabro works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.