Overview

Dr. Delaney French, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palestine, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Palestine Regional Medical Center.



Dr. French works at East Texas Family Medicine in Palestine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.