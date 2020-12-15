Overview

Dr. Deka Efobi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They completed their residency with Howard University Hospital Washington



Dr. Efobi works at Premier Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Plc in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.