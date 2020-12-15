Dr. Deka Efobi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Efobi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deka Efobi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deka Efobi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They completed their residency with Howard University Hospital Washington
Dr. Efobi works at
Locations
1
Premier Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Plc1029 N Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 809-2433
2
Neurology Clinic & Associates305 W Main St, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 443-9912
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Trustpoint Hospital
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Only doctor to help me with my migraines and nerve pain. Love all the providers in this office!!
About Dr. Deka Efobi, MD
- Neurology
- English, Polish
- 1720059397
Education & Certifications
- Howard University Hospital Washington
- howard university hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Efobi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Efobi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Efobi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Efobi works at
Dr. Efobi has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Efobi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Efobi speaks Polish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Efobi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Efobi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Efobi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Efobi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.