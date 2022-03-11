Dr. Dejuania Brown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dejuania Brown, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dejuania Brown, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Henry Community Health and Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Coastal Cancer Center4620 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 487-0939MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Associated Medical Specialists PA Dba8121 Rourk St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 567-1114Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
3
Coastal Cancer Center - Bayboro3008 Baybord St, Loris, SC 29569 Directions (843) 487-0938
4
Farrar817 Farrar Dr, Conway, SC 29526 Directions (843) 567-1115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Henry Community Health
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
I loved seeing Dr. Brown. She was caring and did not rush our visit. I wish she could be my primary care physician.
About Dr. Dejuania Brown, DO
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.