Overview

Dr. Dejuania Brown, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Henry Community Health and Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Coastal Cancer Center in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC, Loris, SC and Conway, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.