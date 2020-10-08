Overview

Dr. Dejan Micic, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Micic works at University Of Chicago Health Specialists in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastrointestinal Malabsorption and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.