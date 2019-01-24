Overview

Dr. Dejah Judelson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Milford, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Judelson works at UMass Memorial Health at Milford in Milford, MA with other offices in Worcester, MA and Shrewsbury, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.