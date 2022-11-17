Dr. Williams-Toone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deitra Williams-Toone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deitra Williams-Toone, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Burlington, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.
Dr. Williams-Toone works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
EmergeOrtho1111 Huffman Mill Rd, Burlington, NC 27215 Directions (336) 584-5544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Chapel Hill100 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 942-3171Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams-Toone?
Dr. Toone was very careful not to jump to easy conclusions about what was causing my pain and propose some conservative measures to test things out. Although I have spinal stenosis, pressure on a trigger point generated many of my symptoms.
About Dr. Deitra Williams-Toone, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1053339283
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams-Toone accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams-Toone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams-Toone works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams-Toone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams-Toone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams-Toone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams-Toone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.