Dr. Deirdre Washington, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Deirdre Washington, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Deirdre Washington, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Toluca Lake, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Washington works at Washington & Associates in Toluca Lake, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cancer Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington & Associates
    10061 Riverside Dr Pmb 409, Toluca Lake, CA 91602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 419-6659
  2. 2
    6501 Truxtun Ave Ste 180, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 862-8582

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Deirdre Washington, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1164570032
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Washington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Washington has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cancer Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Washington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washington.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

