Dr. Deirdre Washington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deirdre Washington, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Toluca Lake, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Washington works at
Locations
Washington & Associates10061 Riverside Dr Pmb 409, Toluca Lake, CA 91602 Directions (818) 419-6659
- 2 6501 Truxtun Ave Ste 180, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 862-8582
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The absolute best pain management doctor I’ve seen, and with having a double back fusion and brain cancer that says a lot since I’ve been to plenty. I have never had a doctor listen and care as much as she does. She’s very methodical and every time i see her for an epidural, my pain is immediately gone from being an 8-9/10 prior and My quality of life is back. The other epidurals I’ve had in the past were miserable. I was in worse pain than before, but that has never happened with her! I would absolutely recommend her if you are in any pain.
About Dr. Deirdre Washington, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1164570032
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Washington works at
Dr. Washington has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cancer Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Washington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.