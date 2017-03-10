Dr. Sawinski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deirdre Sawinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Deirdre Sawinski, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Interventional Radiology1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sawinski has been caring for my mother since her kidney transplant 6-years. Never have we found someone like Dr Sawinski who is compassionate, extremely professional, caring, and an expert in her field. We would highly recommend Dr Sawinski.
About Dr. Deirdre Sawinski, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1891954483
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Nephrology
Dr. Sawinski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawinski has seen patients for Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.