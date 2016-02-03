Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deirdre Ryan, MD
Overview
Dr. Deirdre Ryan, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Locations
Northwest9050 W Cheyenne Ave # 110, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 998-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She performed a multi-step, double foot/tendon reconstruction on my 15 year old Autistic son that lasted almost 12 hours. She is an outstanding surgeon who is articulate, succinct, concerned and fully oriented toward the highest level of outcome. She called me personally prior to surgery to talk me through all procedural steps and to answer any open questions. She offered her personal cell phone to be reached post surgery should anything arise. A very special Doctor!
About Dr. Deirdre Ryan, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1982678025
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
