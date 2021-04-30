Dr. Lum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deirdre Lum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deirdre Lum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Lum works at
Locations
Stanford Medical Center, Division of Urogynecology900 Blake Wilbur Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 725-6079Friday8:30am - 5:00pm
Stanford University Medical Center300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 723-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lum is very kind, knowledgeable, an effective communicator and good listener. She often shares all that I need to know and answered all of the questions that I had before I ever asked them. She does well on video visits and is punctual at responding to messages through the MyHealth App. She is an excellent specialist who gives the patients all of the information that they need before they make choices about what to do for their health care.
About Dr. Deirdre Lum, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1710120530
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lum has seen patients for Endometriosis, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.