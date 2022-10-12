Dr. Deirdre Leake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deirdre Leake, MD
Overview
Dr. Deirdre Leake, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Locations
St. Augustine1750 Tree Blvd Ste 10, Saint Augustine, FL 32084 Directions (904) 810-5434
Flagler Hospital Inc.400 Health Park Blvd, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 810-5434
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you need a doctor to treat your children, she is the one. Thank you for treating my son and repairing all the skin damage from acne.
About Dr. Deirdre Leake, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leake has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leake has seen patients for Wound Repair, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Leake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leake.
