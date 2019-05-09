Dr. Hart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deirdre Hart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deirdre Hart, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in O Fallon, IL.
Dr. Hart works at
Locations
Lincoln Surgical Group1414 Cross St Ste 330, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 277-7400
HSHS Medical Group Anesthesiology and Perioperative Services O'Fallon1 Saint Elizabeth Blvd, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 234-2120
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Sparta Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent doctor and very personable. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Deirdre Hart, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1033408489
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hart works at
Dr. Hart has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Abscess, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.
