Dr. Deirdre Connolly, MD
Overview
Dr. Deirdre Connolly, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 50 Park Ave Ste 1H, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 679-4134
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Connolly is a warm, caring, smart, competent and incredibly generous dermatologist. By generous I mean that she is willing to address all of the many issues I bring to her every few months.
About Dr. Deirdre Connolly, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1881604700
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Connolly accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connolly has seen patients for Dermatitis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Connolly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.
