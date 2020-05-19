Dr. Deirdre Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deirdre Collins, MD
Overview
Dr. Deirdre Collins, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Collins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hypertension Nephrology Associates PC735 Fitzwatertown Rd Ste 1, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?
One of the best most caring doctors! Terrific , and wonderful is what I have to say ??Love her so much!
About Dr. Deirdre Collins, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1780793430
Education & Certifications
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Duke University Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.