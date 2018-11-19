Overview

Dr. Deirdre Cohen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens, Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at The Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.