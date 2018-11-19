See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Deirdre Cohen, MD

Hematology
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Deirdre Cohen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens, Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Cohen works at The Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    The Ruttenberg Treatment Center
    1470 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 19, 2018
    Dr Cohen has been a guiding light for the past 30 months helping me battle my gastric cancer disease.Her caring and Compassionate care wonderful staff makes my battle easier to deal with and to know that I trust her 1000% Thank you is not enough
    H Antzouli in Brooklyn, NY — Nov 19, 2018
    About Dr. Deirdre Cohen, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1275759318
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny University
    • Ny Presby Weill Cornell
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deirdre Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at The Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

