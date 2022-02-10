Dr. Deirdre Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deirdre Burns, MD
Overview
Dr. Deirdre Burns, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Dr. Burns works at
Locations
University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation Inc2402 Winnebago St, Madison, WI 53704 Directions (608) 242-6845
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor ever.
About Dr. Deirdre Burns, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1336117704
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Burns works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.