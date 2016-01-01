Dr. Deidre Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deidre Russell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deidre Russell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Russell works at
Locations
1
Chandler2055 W Frye Rd Ste 9, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-3600
2
Maricopa21300 N John Wayne Pkwy Ste 121, Maricopa, AZ 85139 Directions (480) 821-3616
3
MomDoc Women for Women3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste 203, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 917-6480
4
Queen Creek Office37100 N Gantzel Rd Ste 106, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 917-6480
5
Mesa Office10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 507, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 917-6480
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Deidre Russell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Austin College
Frequently Asked Questions
