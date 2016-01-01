Overview

Dr. Deidre Russell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Russell works at Chandler Regional Medical Center in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Maricopa, AZ, Gilbert, AZ, San Tan Valley, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.