Dr. Deidre Fisher, MD
Dr. Deidre Fisher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Kaiser Permanente
Dr fisher was so amazing! I was induced and later to find out I had to do a c section and she carefully explained everything to my husband and I. Her demeanor was so comforting and trusting that we felt we were in good hands!! I will never forget her
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1164596789
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
