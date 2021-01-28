See All Otolaryngologists in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Deidre Bielicka, MD

Rhinology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Deidre Bielicka, MD is a Rhinology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Rhinology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Bielicka works at Pediatric Ortho Associates in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Children S Specialized Hospital Outpatient Center At East Brunswick
    629 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 322-8783
    Pediatric Ortho Associates
    3700 Route 33 Ste A Fl 2, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 743-8438
    Pediatric Orthopedic Associates P.A.
    585 Cranbury Rd Ste A, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3147

Hospital Affiliations
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 28, 2021
Great doctor and really kind person!
Gabriella Sorrentino — Jan 28, 2021
About Dr. Deidre Bielicka, MD

  • Rhinology
  • 13 years of experience
  • English
  • 1255635272
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Deidre Bielicka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bielicka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bielicka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bielicka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bielicka has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bielicka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Bielicka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bielicka.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bielicka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bielicka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

