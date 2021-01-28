Dr. Deidre Bielicka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bielicka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deidre Bielicka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Deidre Bielicka, MD is a Rhinology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Rhinology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Bielicka works at
Locations
Children S Specialized Hospital Outpatient Center At East Brunswick629 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (609) 322-8783
Pediatric Ortho Associates3700 Route 33 Ste A Fl 2, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 743-8438
Pediatric Orthopedic Associates P.A.585 Cranbury Rd Ste A, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 769-3147
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bielicka?
Great doctor and really kind person!
About Dr. Deidre Bielicka, MD
- Rhinology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1255635272
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
