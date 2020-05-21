Overview

Dr. Deidre Ammah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ammah works at Jhcp At Downtown Bethesda in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.