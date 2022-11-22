Dr. Dehan Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dehan Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Dehan Chen, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.
Locations
Ruttenberg Treatment Center140 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 590, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 634-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was originally with another doctor but after changing to Dr. Chen I felt much more at ease. He allowed me to approach my fertility journey within my own comfort level, doing additional bloodwork, and using other medications before moving on to medicated cycles and IUI. I appreciated his kind nature, and expertise when it was time to move on. We are now thankful for have our first baby on the way. Thank you Dr. Chen!
About Dr. Dehan Chen, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1508806670
Education & Certifications
- NY Weill Cornell Med Ctr
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
