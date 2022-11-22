Overview

Dr. Dehan Chen, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.



Dr. Chen works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.