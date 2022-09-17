Dr. Degan Dansereau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dansereau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Degan Dansereau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Degan Dansereau, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Dansereau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Degan J. Dansereau MD LLC3705 COLISEUM ST, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-0201
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dansereau?
Dr. Dansereau treated me like an adult - listening to my concerns and taking them seriously - and asked lots of questions.
About Dr. Degan Dansereau, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1700846458
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dansereau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dansereau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dansereau works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dansereau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dansereau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dansereau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dansereau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.