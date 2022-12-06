Overview

Dr. Deetta Gray, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada - M.D. and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Gray works at Pinnacle Dermatology and Skin Rejuvenation in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.