Dr. Deetta Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deetta Gray, MD
Overview
Dr. Deetta Gray, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada - M.D. and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Gray works at
Locations
-
1
Pinnacle Dermatology and Skin Rejuvenation1515 116th Ave NE Ste 307, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 490-9727Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gray?
Highly recomend - and dont wait until you have a problem to visit!
About Dr. Deetta Gray, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790825966
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology - University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada|University Of Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- U Western Ont
- University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada - M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gray speaks Spanish.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.