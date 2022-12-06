See All Dermatologists in Bellevue, WA
Dermatology
Dr. Deetta Gray, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada - M.D. and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Gray works at Pinnacle Dermatology and Skin Rejuvenation in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Pinnacle Dermatology and Skin Rejuvenation
    1515 116th Ave NE Ste 307, Bellevue, WA 98004 (425) 490-9727
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

  Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Rosacea
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Acne Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Benign Tumor
Biopsy
Birthmark
Botox® Injection
Cancer
Chemical Peel
CoolSculpting®
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Foot Conditions
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Injection Sclerotherapy
Intertrigo
Laser Hair Removal
Laser Skin Resurfacing
Microneedling
Mole Removal
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Photorejuvenation
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Biopsy
Skin Infections
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Tightening
Ultherapy®
Vbeam Perfecta Laser Treatment
Wart Removal
Warts
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Aetna
    Aetna
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Dec 06, 2022
    Highly recomend - and dont wait until you have a problem to visit!
    Andrew M. — Dec 06, 2022
    Dermatology
    32 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1790825966
    Dermatology - University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada|University Of Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    U Western Ont
    University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada - M.D.
    Dr. Deetta Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Gray works at Pinnacle Dermatology and Skin Rejuvenation in Bellevue, WA.

    Dr. Gray has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more.

    127 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

