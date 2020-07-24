Overview

Dr. Deetra Ford, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Ford works at The University of Kansas Health System in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.