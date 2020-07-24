Dr. Deetra Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Deetra Ford, MD
Overview
Dr. Deetra Ford, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 210777 Nall Ave Ste 140, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
Comprehensive Epilepsy Center3901 Rainbow Blvd # G056, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
3
Landon Center on Aging3599 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ford was very thorough researching my symptoms and gathering information from my doctors, and tests to understand my condition. She explained the findings and presented the name of my condition with medical remedies. I am extremely satisfied.
About Dr. Deetra Ford, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1023214129
Education & Certifications
- KU Med Ctr
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
