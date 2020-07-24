See All Neurologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Deetra Ford, MD

Neurology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Deetra Ford, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Ford works at The University of Kansas Health System in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Corporate Medical Plaza, Building 2
    10777 Nall Ave Ste 140, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Epilepsy Center
    3901 Rainbow Blvd # G056, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  3. 3
    Landon Center on Aging
    3599 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Concussion Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Partial Seizure Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Fall Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fall
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Neurodegenerative Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Joints Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Deetra Ford, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023214129
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • KU Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Deetra Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ford has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

