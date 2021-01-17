Overview

Dr. Deepu Nair, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Nair works at Sutter Health in Mountain View, CA with other offices in Mountainview, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.